Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Grows By 250.7%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Psykey Price Performance

CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

