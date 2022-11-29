Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Grows By 250.7%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Psykey Price Performance
CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Psykey Company Profile
