Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Rises By 125.3%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $470.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

