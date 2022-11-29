Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 38.8%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,078. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

