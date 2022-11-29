Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Increases By 264.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 264.8% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.50.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 111,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

