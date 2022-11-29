Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 38.0%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Tuesday. 6,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

