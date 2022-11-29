Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Rises By 275.0%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

GDV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 163,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.