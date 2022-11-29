Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Drops By 75.8%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.17. 50,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

