Siacoin Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $134.27 million and $1.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00464654 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022893 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00118470 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00837207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00676482 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00255525 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,593,742,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
