Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is Voss Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up approximately 10.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.6 %

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,141. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

