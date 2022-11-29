Silvergate Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,382 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 11,249 call options.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 77,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,961. The firm has a market cap of $829.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SI. Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

