Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading

