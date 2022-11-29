SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 0.8 %

SKM stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

