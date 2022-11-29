SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,920 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

SOFI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 206,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,427,360. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

