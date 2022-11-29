Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

VIXM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,634. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

