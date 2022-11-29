Solstein Capital LLC Invests $756,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,693,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

