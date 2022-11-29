Solstein Capital LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 10,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,514. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

