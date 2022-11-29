Solstein Capital LLC Sells 5,944 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.
Insider Activity
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance
Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 27,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,408. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.