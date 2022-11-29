Solstein Capital LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,246,000 after buying an additional 6,658,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,003,000 after acquiring an additional 270,280 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,901,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 1,984,025 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

