Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD.com Trading Up 8.7 %

JD.com Company Profile

NASDAQ JD traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,094. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.