SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.04 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $211,045.58 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

