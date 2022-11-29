South Street Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $207.07. 41,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,270. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

