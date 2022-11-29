South Street Advisors LLC Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,705. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

