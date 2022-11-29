South Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,382,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

