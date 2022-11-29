South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 284,505 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 284,505 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises 3.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 165,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

