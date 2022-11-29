South Street Advisors LLC Takes $896,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $516.39. 21,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

