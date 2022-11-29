Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.22. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.89 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

