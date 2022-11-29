Sowa Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

IYF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,130. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

