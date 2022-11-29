S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,342,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in S&P Global by 891.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 361,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 25.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.80. 14,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

