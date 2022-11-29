SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $60,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,274,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,269,000 after buying an additional 1,034,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 497,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

