SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Increased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 99,321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 288,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

