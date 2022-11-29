SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SDY stock opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

