Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.