Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

