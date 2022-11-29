Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
