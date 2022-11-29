Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

