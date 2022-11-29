Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

