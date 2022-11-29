Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. 2,072,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.