Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.
Splunk Price Performance
SPLK stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. 2,072,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.