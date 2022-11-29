Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STGW shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7,481.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,591 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.