Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.1 %

SJ opened at C$47.26 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

