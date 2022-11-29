Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 344,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,319. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

