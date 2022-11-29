StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

