StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

About Wayside Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

