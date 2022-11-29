StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Shares of WSTG stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
