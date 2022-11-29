StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

