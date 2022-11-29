STP Price Tops $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $53.50 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,379.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00241436 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03078222 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,544,904.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.