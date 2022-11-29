Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in November

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Straumann has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

