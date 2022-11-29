Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $4.43 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Strong token can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00026877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $612,060.51 and $108,290.38 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.19 or 0.06902757 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00497622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.42 or 0.30267748 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

