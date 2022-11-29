Substratum Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $284,446.10 and $18.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,399.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010535 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00241333 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084866 USD and is up 36.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.