Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,500 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 1,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 754.5 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SURDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 2,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

