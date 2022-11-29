Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,328. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.