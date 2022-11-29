Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,328. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.