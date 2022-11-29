Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the October 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 354,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,614. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada; and holds interest in the Nevada North lithium project that comprises of 154 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 794 hectares.

