Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRZN. Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Surrozen Price Performance
Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.