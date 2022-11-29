Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRZN. Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.