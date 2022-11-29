Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in November

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 1,529,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.9 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SWDBF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
