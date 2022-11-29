Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in November

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 1,529,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.9 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDBF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.